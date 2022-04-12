Gary’s Tea: Here’s The Tea On Julez Possibly Making Solange A Grandma! [WATCH]

Not nephew Julez out here embarrassing the family on Beyonce’s internet! Solange’s son, Julez, could be expecting a child after his alleged baby mama blasted him out on social media. The girl posted the texts between the two and she told him that she wasn’t taking a Plan B pill. Gary says that he’s definitely running the family name at this point.
In other news, Kanye West is down to stop his career to style his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Solange Trends On Twitter Over News She’ll Allegedly Be A Grandmother Soon
solange is gonna be a grandma…? BEYONCÉ IS GONNA BE A GREAT AUNT????? pic.twitter.com/cwXSi2iyPY— ★ (@motivatefenty) April 10, 2022
Solange be minding her business then their go Julez cutting up— NATE (@NATERERUN) April 10, 2022
Me thinking Solange was trending bc of a new album coming soon… pic.twitter.com/cJR1Lb65Zy— jacob (@itsjacobrichard) April 11, 2022
Why y’all blaming Solange like julez don’t live with his daddy?! pic.twitter.com/8gWriIAIN6— kesley🇯🇲 (@KesleyAlmanzar) April 10, 2022
julez if he wasn’t related to solange/beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/ucQ0vCZxEA— pleausrez (@visualpleasurez) April 10, 2022
why are we blaming solange for this shit when her son has a father as well. i am only seeing people blame her. the boy lives with his father, not her. so who’s fault is it?? pic.twitter.com/WMjlMdO1ty— crispsprite (@drumarhightop) April 11, 2022
Chile I wanna be a fly on the wall at Solange house rn pic.twitter.com/LjYJbBYUet— ✨Bimbo✨ (@bellicose_barri) April 10, 2022
I’m more shocked at Solange having a whole 17 year old son. Has it really been THAT long since we saw her pregnant in the ‘Soldier’ video???— ♏ (@Coolness941) April 11, 2022
Everyone out here talking about Solange gonna be a grandma but…— Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) April 11, 2022
1. No one talking about Daniel sr. being a grandpa
2. Or how he got her pregnant and married her when she was 17 and he was 19
Same pattern. 🤔 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RNIVhOmoYz
never thought solange would be a grandmotha at 35 but that’s 2022 for you… pic.twitter.com/P237ygShtz— Sucka (@SUCXAWORLD) April 10, 2022
Gary’s Tea: Here’s The Tea On Julez Possibly Making Solange A Grandma! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com