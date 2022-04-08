Christian Toby Obumseli, Black Man Fatally Stabbed By White Influencer Girlfriend

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let’s start with the elephant in the room; a Black man was stabbed to death, allegedly by his white girlfriend, and the police appear to be having a difficult time assessing whether a murder happened and whether a white woman should be charged.

According to ABC 10, 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli was fatally stabbed inside a luxury apartment building, One Paraiso, in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood on Sunday night. Miami police are investigating the incident and ABC spoke to three people who say they are close friends of Obumeli and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Courtney Clenney.

Investigators said there’s evidence that Obumseli and Clenney had a volatile relationship. In fact, one neighbor who said he had a clear view of the couple’s apartment told ABC that, a week before the stabbing, he saw Clenney being physically abused.

“I could not tell if it was open-handed or closed-handed, but he was swinging at her,” the neighbor said.

But friends of the couple told a different story—one where Clenney was the abuser, not Obumseli.

“We’ve seen her hit him. I’ve never seen him hit her,” said Ashley Vaughn, a friend of the couple.

Investigators are reportedly still trying to figure out if the stabbing was an act of self-defense as officers said there was a struggle before the victim was stabbed in the shoulder and rushed Miami Fire Rescue to JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, according to CBS Miami.

“From what we’ve personally experienced between the both of them, we believe that Christian wouldn’t put her in a position where she would need to stab him to protect herself,” Vaughn said, speaking for herself and two other friends of the couple.

Not much has been reported about Obumseli, but it turns out Clenney is an OnlyFans model and an Instagram influencer with more than two million followers.

Clenney has yet to be charged with a crime. According to ABC, she was detained after the stabbing, but at the police station, she “threatened to kill herself” so she was transported to the hospital under Florida’s Baker Act.

The fact that Chenney hasn’t been charged has prompted many, including Obumseli’s family members, to believe police are protecting her.

Here’s what Obumseli’s family wrote on their GoFundMe page.

“On April 3, 2022, 27-year-old Christian Toby Obumseli was murdered in Florida a week before his 28th birthday. It is unconscionable to make sense of our new reality. That someone’s selfish act ripped Christian away from this world. It is not enough to say we are shocked and hurting–We are utterly devastated. His murder leaves many unanswered questions and creates a void that can never be fixed or filled. Not even with time.”

All of this comes amid confirmation from PageSix that content on Clenney’s OnlyFans page was shared after she was released.

Though she was detained on April 3, OnlyFans content was somehow still posted on Clenney’s account on April 4.

This is infuriating.

TMZ has also shared footage of the aftermath of the stabbing. Clenney is seen in sweatpants and a bra handcuffed and soaked in blood as she sits on the floor of a luxury apartment talking to cops.

