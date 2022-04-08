Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In A Sweet Instagram Post

"No matter what My Mommy and Daddy Love Us! And That’s The Only Thing That Matters," Amara wrote in an Instagram post.

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Premios Juventud 2020

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

Congratulations are in order to Amara La Negra and her babies father, Allan Mueses. The two announced the birth of their twin girls, who took their first breath on March 23rd.

In a series a photos posted to the twins’ Instagram page, Las Royal Twins, they posted, “No matter what My Mommy and Daddy Love Us! And That’s The Only Thing That Matters. 3/23 👶🏽💕👶🏽.”

The former Love and Hip Hop Miami cast member announced her pregnancy back in November with a gorgeous People digital cover story. In the interview, she revealed she would be raising her babies as a single mother. “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that (I’ll be a single mom). I’m more focused on my babies.

Although La Negra said she’ll be a single mother, her babies’ father was in the delivery room with her, kissing his girls before they entered the world.

La Negra is going to be an amazing mother. Congratulations!

DON’T MISS…

Amara La Negra Reveals She’s Expecting Twins!

Amara La Negra Reveals the Gender of Her Twins

Amara La Negra Opens Up About The Dominican Side Of Her Family, Her Hair, Why LHH Franchise Doesn’t Deserve The Negative Attention, And More

 

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In A Sweet Instagram Post  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Amara La Negra Welcomes Her Twin Girls In…

 7 hours ago
04.08.22

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

 8 hours ago
04.08.22

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Fan Girl Moment…

 2 days ago
04.06.22

Biden Extends Student Loan Repayment Pause Through August

 3 days ago
04.05.22

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Fresh Face…

 3 days ago
04.05.22

Naturi Naughton And Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis Tied The…

 3 days ago
04.05.22

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation

 4 days ago
04.05.22

Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It

 4 days ago
04.04.22

#BlackGirlMagic Grammy Moments We’re Still Talking About

 4 days ago
04.04.22

MLK's 'Beyond Vietnam' Speech At 55

 5 days ago
04.03.22
Close