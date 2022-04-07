If you were born before 1975, this is for you. Special K throws it back to all the things in life that made life simple and happy. Things like the smokers’ section on the plane, kids buying cigarettes for their parents, getting a newspaper, no car seats, and more made life worth living.
Special K takes it back for Throwback Thursday when life was so different.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Give Bow Wow His Flowers! Celebrate His Birthday With 7 Throwbacks That'll Remind You Of His Glory Days
Give Bow Wow His Flowers! Celebrate His Birthday With 7 Throwbacks That'll Remind You Of His Glory Days
1. Bow Wow (That's My Name) ft. Snoop Dogg1 of 7
2. Bounce With Me ft. Xscape2 of 7
3. Shortie Like Mine ft. Chris Brown3 of 7
4. Let Me Hold You ft. Omarion4 of 7
5. Outta My System5 of 7
6. Like You ft. Ciara6 of 7
7. Fresh Az I'm Iz ft. Mike Jones7 of 7
Special K Brings Up Things That Made Life Good For Throwback Thursday [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com