Don’t Miss Friday Night On White In Wake Forest!

Friday Night On White is an exciting event for the entire family. After a two-year break, the festivities are back starting this Friday! Get ready for live music, vendors, food and fun!

2022 Schedule

Know Before You Go

Concerts get underway at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

Last call for outside beer is 8:50 p.m.

Festivities along South White Street end at 9:30 p.m.

#FNOW

Tag your posts and photos! Attendants sharing on social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #FNOW.

Food

While you’re downtown, you’re invited to visit the variety of outstanding dining establishments in downtown Wake Forest or enjoy delicious food from a variety of food trucks that will be on site at each event. Food and dessert trucks for the concert on April 8 will include Bulkogi Korean BBQ, Charlie’s on Wheels, Cousins Maine Lobster, Doherty’s Paddy Wagon, Hale Yeah Kitchen, Kona Ice, Lumpy’s Ice Cream, Mama Voula’s, Smith’s Smokehouse & Smoothies, The Naked Empanada, the VFW Chuck Wagon, and Virgil’s Jamaica.

Please Note: The Town of Wake Forest will not offer food truck vendors an open application process for the 2022 Friday Night on White concert series. Instead, we will honor our commitment to the food trucks that were booked for the canceled 2020 season. Any unclaimed spots will be filled by invitation only, with priority given to Wake Forest-based trucks.

If you wish to be notified via email when the 2023 application is available, please email your contact information to Lynnette Beadle.

Adult Beverages

No outside alcohol or coolers will be permitted during the event, but beer and wine will be available for purchase within the festival area starting at 5 p.m. Please note that wristbands will be utilized for age identification and will be required for alcohol purchases and may be obtained at the entry tents starting at 5 p.m. Each alcohol vendor is responsible for their own sales.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at Norse Brewing or at the event starting at 5 p.m. Tickets may then be redeemed at the event for a pint of beer for each ticket redeemed. Unused tickets may be redeemed during normal business hours at Norse Brewing.

Tokens may be purchased in advance at White Street Brewing or at the event starting at 5 p.m. Tokens may then be redeemed at the event for a pint of beer for each token redeemed. Unused tokens may be redeemed during normal business hours at White Street Brewing.

Designated drivers are eligible to receive two free tickets for a free bottled water at the Fire Explorers tent located on Owen Avenue. The Fire Explorers will also be selling bottled water and soft drinks to the general public.

Reduce Your Time in the Beer Line

Due to the incredible crowds that turn out for Friday Night on White, the lines for beer are sometimes long – but they move fast. You can help us reduce the wait times even more by remembering the following:

When approaching the front of the line, be prepared to move to the next available server.

While standing in line, read the beer descriptions and know which one you want to order or ask about.

Restrooms

Restrooms are located in the following areas:

Parking lot with food trucks located off South White Street and to the right of NC General Stores

Jones Avenue near intersection of South White Street

Fidelity Bank Parking lot off East Owen Avenue

South White Street behind the stage across from The Cotton Company

There is also a baby changing station tent located near the bottom of East Owen Avenue.

Parking

Free parking is available along several side streets and parking lots in downtown Wake Forest, including Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

However, some parking lots may appear to be public, when in fact they are private. Read all signage in the parking lot to determine what type of lot you are using. Private lots are intended for business patrons only. Public lots that are open to Friday Night on White attendees are clearly marked.

Learn more about where to park during Friday Night on White

FNOW T-Shirts

Friday Night on White commemorative T-shirts are now on sale for $10 each. Available in a variety of adult sizes and styles, including a tapered V-neck for women, the T-shirts come in dark gray and lime green.

Featuring the FNOW logo and a row of guitar necks on the front and the 2022 band lineup and sponsors on the back, the commemorative T-shirts may be purchased with cash, check or credit card at the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St.

Uber & Lyft

Anyone planning to use Uber or Lyft to take you to or from Friday Night on White (FNOW) is encouraged to set the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St., as the destination and pickup location.

Streets in the FNOW event area close at 2:00 pm and remain closed until cleared and cleaned, which is typically around 11-11:30 pm. By designating Town Hall as the destination and/or pickup location, you’ll make it easier for yourself and your driver to connect, plus the festivities along South White Street are only a short block away.

Items Allowed & Not Allowed

Bring a lawn chair and blanket – but if you bring a lawn chair and/or blanket, please place them in the street – not on the sidewalk. Please leave the sidewalks open for pedestrians.

Please leave your coolers and outside alcoholic beverages at home.

Also, as much as we love your furry family members, we respectfully ask that you please leave your pets at home.

Weather Updates

In the event of inclement weather on the day of a concert, a decision on whether to proceed will be made no later than 4 p.m. Updated concert information will be posted on the Town’s website, Nextdoor site and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes.

Please note: Due to the popularity of Friday Night on White, organizers make every effort to proceed with each concert as scheduled. However, when severe weather threatens, the safety of visitors, sponsors and performers is of utmost concern. As a result, decisions on whether to continue or cancel a concert are based entirely on the potential risks posed by inclement weather.

Review our weather policy

Friday Night on White App

Android and iPhone users can have a handy pocket guide to Friday Night on White in the palm of their hands by downloading the Town of Wake Forest app and utilizing the app’s “Friday Night on White” function. Designed to offer smart phone users instant access to important details about this year’s outdoor music series, the function includes parking information, weather updates and more.

IPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and Android users can download the Town’s free app by searching for “Town of Wake Forest” on iTunes, in the iPhone app store, or in Google Play or by scanning the appropriate QR code.

Check out “What’s For Dinner” with Karen Clark!

