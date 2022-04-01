Local
HomeLocal

Pregnancy, Baby And Child Expo

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
HONDURAS-HEALTH-ZIKA

Source: ORLANDO SIERRA / Getty

If you are are a new mom, about to be or have small kids, here is something you may want to check out.

Kinly, a “local ecosystem for moms will host a moms expo on Saturday along with an Easter Bunny and more….

This free event is Saturday April 2nd from 10am – 4pm at Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh.

Here is a schedule of events from WRAL:

  •     9-10 a.m. Sensory Friendly Hour – (by reservations)
  •     10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Vendor Tables
  •     10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Entertainment on stage with your favorite characters
  •     11:30 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. Easter Bunny appearance and photo opp
  •     12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Facepainting
  •     1.30 p.m. – 3.30 p.m.  Princess meet and greet
  •     2.30 p.m. – 3 p.m.   Easter themed kids yoga & story time
  •     4 p.m. Event Ends

source:  WRAL.com

Pregnancy, Baby And Child Expo  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Jonathan Majors Glistening And Chiseled Abs Send Lady…

 7 hours ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 9 hours ago
04.01.22
5 items

5 Melanated Beauties Who Boldly Cut Their Hair

 1 day ago
03.31.22

Want Student Loan Forgiveness? Talk To The President

 2 days ago
03.30.22

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 3 days ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following…

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping…

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 4 days ago
03.28.22
Close