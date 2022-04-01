LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Sanina Barber is an extraordinary gospel artist from Raleigh NC and says, “in this season we all are Champions no matter what comes our way.” Sanina is also a graduate from NCCU, is a Praise & Worship leader and so much more….

Listen in as Melissa Wade talks with her about her journey, live recording, new song and more….

Follow Sanina on Facebook and Instagram @ SaninaBarberMinistries

CLICK HERE to hear the interview.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Champion” was originally published on thelightnc.com

