Sanina Barber is an extraordinary gospel artist from Raleigh NC and says, “in this season we all are Champions no matter what comes our way.” Sanina is also a graduate from NCCU, is a Praise & Worship leader and so much more….
Listen in as Melissa Wade talks with her about her journey, live recording, new song and more….
Follow Sanina on Facebook and Instagram @ SaninaBarberMinistries
CLICK HERE to hear the interview.
Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Champion” was originally published on thelightnc.com
