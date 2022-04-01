Local
HomeLocal

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Champion”

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital


 

Sanina Barber is an extraordinary gospel artist from Raleigh NC and says, “in this season we all are Champions no matter what comes our way.”  Sanina is also a graduate from NCCU, is a Praise & Worship leader and so much more….

Listen in as Melissa Wade talks with her about her journey, live recording, new song and more….

Follow Sanina on Facebook and Instagram @ SaninaBarberMinistries

CLICK HERE to hear the interview.

Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week “Champion”  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Jonathan Majors Glistening And Chiseled Abs Send Lady…

 7 hours ago
04.01.22

Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst…

 9 hours ago
04.01.22
5 items

5 Melanated Beauties Who Boldly Cut Their Hair

 1 day ago
03.31.22

Want Student Loan Forgiveness? Talk To The President

 2 days ago
03.30.22

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 3 days ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following…

 3 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping…

 4 days ago
03.29.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 4 days ago
03.28.22
Close