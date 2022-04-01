Local
This Weekend’s Community Calendar Of Events

We love being your community connection here are a few things happening this weekend that you can take advantage of:

  • SAT APRIL 2ND –  9AM – 3PM  –  Triton High School is hosting a Spring and Craft Fair with various vendors – located at 215 Maynard Lake Road in Erwin.  Call 91089781212825

  • SAT APRIL 2ND 8:30AM  – (First 200 cars)  Mount Zion will giveaway Gas for FREE at Murphy USA 140 N New Hope Rd. Raleigh, NC 27604
  • Wilson Temple United Methodist Ch. 1023 Oberlin Rd. in Raleigh is looking for an experienced musician.  Those interested is asked to call:  919-671-4242.

Remember that we want to help you get the word out about any community event that you are doing that’s free and open to the public.  Whether it’s you, church church or non profit organization.  Post your event on our community calendar so our listener can see it and possibly hear it on The Light 103.9 live.

