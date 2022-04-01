Duke VS UNC In The Final Four

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Certainly North Carolina college are representing in the NCAA this year and it’s no surprise to both Carolina and Duke fans. Saturday the Tobacco Road Showdown goes to New Orleans as Duke takes on UNC in the final four. It will be one of the most expensive final four games seeing that this may be Duke’s Coach K’s final run and last game against the rival UNC.

Here are some other facts:

One of college basketball’s most storied rivalries – 2-seeded Duke Blue Devils face the 8-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday in New Orleans.

It will be the first time the two schools meet in the NCAA tournament.

Duke and North Carolina have played each other 257 times, with UNC holding the advantage 142-115, per ESPN Stats & Information.

The game will be played Saturday evening at 8:49pm

Who do you think will win?

