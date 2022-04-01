Is August Alsina Trolling With His Latest Thirst Trap Post?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

August Alsina knows he’s fine, so it’s not unusual for the I Luv This Sh*t singer to post the occasional thirst trap or a few. But given this week’s news cycle, his latest thirst trap feels a bit like a subliminal message to his former lover. Alsina, who was in an entanglement with Jada Pinkett-Smith while she was still married to Will Smith, posted a sexy shot of his bare tatted chest, with the caption, “& this my favorite view, cus no other view compares to you,” which could be new song lyrics. Will Smith is somewhere slapping the air.

In case you don’t recall, Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted to engaging in an “entanglement” with August Alsina during her marriage, which spawned countless trending topics, headlines, and the beginning of non-stop emasculating jokes about Will Smith. During the 2022 Oscars, their marriage was again the center of punchlines and when Chris Rock made a GI Jane joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head, Will Smith reacted with the slap seen and heard ’round the world.’

August Alsina subsequently became a Twitter trending topic with fans speculating “the slap” was really intended for Alsina, with Chris Rock catching the brunt of Will’s inner frustrations.

Shortly after “the slap,” August posted a cryptic message on social media, which fans described as morse code. “choose peace; trusting that life’s intricate puzzle pieces are all forming together for the greater good and mastering of the seasonally sometime chaotic nature of your life’s art piece that’s being formed and painted by birthing life to your internal masterpiece; grown through external chaos-metamorphosing alchemy, dark turned 2 light and beauty within. Then turned Master,” he captioned a fully-clothed photo flashing his gold grills.

Fans interpreted the message as a response to the chatter surrounding his name. Whatever the case, the trio of Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and August Alsina is forever embedded in our brains whether we want it or not. This is not what Laverne Cox meant when she said, more “entanglements in 2022.”

