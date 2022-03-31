The Undressing Room
HomeThe Undressing Room

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Slap | Episode 61”

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

If you didn’t watch the Oscars before, we know you caught the recap. Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and the whole world is talking about it. Eva and Lore’l aren’t agreeing on this one— see who was on whose side. Plus, we’ll undress child support drama with Jesse Williams and his ex, as well as Remy Ma’s beef with Nicki Minaj.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Who should love who more?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

What’s new in your closet?  Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks to spruce up your closet this Spring.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “The Slap | Episode 61”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Want Student Loan Forgiveness? Talk To The President

 9 hours ago
03.30.22

Larenz Tate Recites ‘Love Jones’ Poem To Nia…

 2 days ago
03.30.22

Ashanti Will Be Honored With A Star On…

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Chris Rock’s Comedy Tour Ticket Sales Increase Following…

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Will Smith Issues An Official Apology For Slapping…

 2 days ago
03.29.22

Ayanna Pressley Addresses Deleted Tweet Saluting Will Smith

 2 days ago
03.28.22

Get The Oscar’s Look: Get The Details On…

 3 days ago
03.28.22

See Beyonce’s Oscar Performance and Details on Her…

 3 days ago
03.28.22

Chris Rock Brought the West Philly Out… "Will…

 3 days ago
03.28.22
Close