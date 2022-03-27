‘Insecure’ Actor Sarunas Jackson Shares Story About Trey Songz Allegedly Abusing Women

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson had some harsh words for always-embattled recording artist Trey Songz and his budding reputation for allegedly abusing women and being accused of rape. In fact, Jackson had more than stern words, he had a story about witnessing the “Bottoms Up” singer looking to fight women but turning soft once another man intervened.

“I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, bi**h a** ni**a, try to press women, you know what I’m saying?” Jackson said during a March 21 episode of the Guys Next Door podcast. “But then turn down a fade when a n***a came up to him for the fade, turned it down. I’m not cool with n****s like that. If he wants to fight women and stuff like that—to me, I can’t operate like that, because you get so many of those and especially once they there and it’s like, it’s unfortunate because I’m a fan of this s**t! I can separate the man from the artist, but sometimes it starts getting a little too muddy for me.”

This isn’t the first time Insecure’s “Dro” had smoke for Trey Songz. As Vibe noted, earlier this year, former women’s college basketball star Dylan Gonzalez accused Trey of being a rapist and Jackson responded in a since-deleted tweet, “HE IS A B***H!! F**K THAT B***H A**! Hope he gets what he deserves. Can’t stand his disrespectful b***h a**. F**k him.”

As previously reported, Songz was hit with a $20 million lawsuit in February from another unidentified alleged victim who has accused him of being a “savage rapist.”

Look, all I’m going to say is everybody ain’t lying on a perfectly innocent man, and more Black men like Jackson need to be calling people like Trey Songz out.

