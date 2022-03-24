Celebrate National Cocktail Day With Martell Cognac’s ‘Cocktail of the Future’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Today is National Cocktail Day, and that’s a day that we would certainly love to celebrate! If you thought celebrating with a simple cocktail was fun, Martell Cognac has just changed the game with their new “Cocktail of the Future” kit.

Director Ewurakua Dawson-Amoah brought new life and creative energy into this campaign. Her latest ad spot with the brand features music, fashion, and film mogul Janelle Monáe and cognac educator ms. franky marshall. Martell Cognac’s “Cocktail of The Future” pays homage to Black mixologists past and present and their extraordinary contributions to American cocktail culture.

“Through all my work, I set out to tell culturally rich and diverse stories that spotlight the Black experience, womanhood and self-discovery, so the opportunity to work with Martell was a natural fit. My creative vision in addition to the work Janelle is executing for the brand have many parallels. I want everyone that watches the spot to feel the confidence and power to enter spaces where people do not look like you – to break down barriers, wherever they exist,” Dawson-Amoah said.

“Throughout history, whether it’s been on the stage or behind the bar, Black creatives have laid the groundwork for culture, and this collaboration is a testament to that legacy,” Janelle Monáe said in a statement of the new venture. “Afrofuturism is a principle that is redefining culture as we know it, awakening us to the world’s everchanging possibilities. Now, we have a new cocktail we can enjoy as we celebrate our work and create our future.”

The limited-edition “Cocktail of the Future” kit includes a bottle of Martell Blue Swift and recipe ingredients, alongside a copy of The Ideal Bartender by Tom Bullock, the first cocktail book published by an African American bartender.

The best part is, of course, the cocktail recipe, which represents a mix of diverse cultures and perspectives coming together such as pimento, a popular ingredient in Caribbean cuisine, crème de mûre, nodding to Martell’s French influence, refreshing hints of pineapple juice, lime, strawberries and blackberries and of course, Martell Blue Swift with rich aromatic tones of the bourbon cask.

And according to ms. franky marshall, Janelle Monáe is the perfect partner to launch such a creative project, explaining that she “leads with her retro-futuristic flare and unapologetic individuality, and I think we’re alike in that way. The drink is an eclectic fusion of my Caribbean heritage and the stylish French influence that Martell brings to the bar. We hope that people enjoy the cocktail at home just as much as I did while creating it.”

Interested in experiencing your own “Cocktail of the Future” kit? You can purchase yours at CocktailCourier.com now through April 4, 2022. Happy National Cocktail Day!

