Family Informant Says Kanye West Plans To File For Full Custody Of The Kids, Claims Kim Is ‘Never Around’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Despite the outbursts, fatherhood is important to Kanye West and he wants to secure his place in his children’s lives.

A family insider says that the rapper is planning to file for full custody of the West children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The source told The Sun: “Kanye wants to go for full custody of the children. People close to him were pretty shocked and have been trying to persuade him not to, but he is adamant that he wants the kids full time,” the source said. “He believes Kim is away a lot working and spending time with Pete and that he’d be a better parent.”

“Kanye thinks the children spend too much time with the nannies and that he’d be around more than Kim. He also has issues with Kim’s parenting, he thinks she gives the kids whatever they want, and they are growing up spoiled. But everyone close to Kim knows she is a devoted mother to her children. Of course, the children spend time with nannies but she is a working mother.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The family informant says that Kanye believes that Kim will try to take the children away from him though she’s publically mentioned wanting to amicably co-parent. Over the past month, the rapper hasn’t had it easy. His performance was pulled from the Grammys, he was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for calling Trevor Noah a racial slur, a petition was created to pull his Coachella performance, on top of his back and forth exchanges between D.L. Hughley, the mother of his children, and Pete Davidson.

Kim and Kanye share four kids: North, eight; Saint, six; Chicago, four; and Psalm, two.

RELATED:

Tory Lanez Supports Kanye West With Advice & ‘Protect Black Men’Campaign

Petition To Remove Kanye West From Coachella’s Line Up Receives Over 36,000 Signatures

Kanye’s Ex Julia Fox Walks Back Comments About Ye Being Harmless

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U” 15 photos Launch gallery Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U” 1. If the Kanye saga ends with violence, millions of people will be complicit. I did not live through the east coast-west coast wars to play like this. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) March 13, 2022 1 of 15 1 of 15 2. DL Hughley called out Ye for stalking Kim and Ye responded by threatening DL



Kinda sounds like stalker behavior — D.O.C (@darwinchvz320) March 13, 2022 2 of 15 2 of 15 3. "Come on leftist Y'all gotta do better than DL This Ye Bring the

real smoke baby Show your real face Charlemagne just

don't hit the same do he"



Ye said he tired of them sending lightweights like DL Hughley and Charlamagne to assassinate his character. He said send the best pic.twitter.com/i1byxFeEKK — Phella (@iamphella) March 13, 2022 3 of 15 3 of 15 4. why is kanye talking about sending people to dl hughley house — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) March 13, 2022 4 of 15 4 of 15 5. I wonder what the billable hours for Kanye’s attorneys are $. In just one post this fine Sunday morning he has compromised his daughter’s security by posting the name of her school to his 15m+ followers and made a blatant threat to harm DL Hughley. Hecticccccccccc. pic.twitter.com/lj11cG7Teo — Blessing Omakwu (@BlessingOmakwu) March 13, 2022 5 of 15 5 of 15 6. 6 of 15 6 of 15 7. Kanye West is out here threatening DL Hughley this morning but wants to know why Kim won’t let the kids go to Sunday Service today. Dude really is living on another planet where he is the King, Queen and Court Jester. — Siobhan Marie Day 🌈💗💜💙🏳️‍🌈 (@MarieSiobsbhndy) March 13, 2022 7 of 15 7 of 15 8. 8 of 15 8 of 15 9. Ye out here calling folks (DL Hughley) a pawn when he went out like this……. pic.twitter.com/0KpDT35VmO — #1 Chief Rocka (@gurusix) March 13, 2022 9 of 15 9 of 15 10. Definitely not a fan of DL Hughley but he stated 100% facts on kanye west behavior. Didn't sugar coat a thing. Yet you clowns keep defending the biggest bitter clown behavior every step of the way — manifesting (@prettybrowng1) March 13, 2022 10 of 15 10 of 15 11. Kanye outside DL Hughley house: pic.twitter.com/MgFvmavQsL — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) March 13, 2022 11 of 15 11 of 15 12. Kanye standing up for himself and attacking DL Hughley brings me joy. Never liked that self-righteous douche. — Yeezy Rising (@DaveTrent9) March 13, 2022 12 of 15 12 of 15 13. here we are. another day agreeing with DL Hughley. pic.twitter.com/NWDYklD1fF — franklin aloysius mumford. (@jaedidastoo) March 13, 2022 13 of 15 13 of 15 14. Kanye West is building a STRONG case against himself for supervised visitation with his kids. All these displays of obsessive, petty, and disturbing behavior. I wish his family would stand up to him and check his ass & shut this nonsense down. DL Hughley — CeeBee (@ceeaboutme2020) March 13, 2022 14 of 15 14 of 15 15. Kanye’s PR when he said his best advice on DL Hughley, Pete & Kim K came from Tory Lanez: pic.twitter.com/2CfCnN38rQ — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 13, 2022 15 of 15 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U” Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U” [caption id="attachment_1145487" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty[/caption] The Kanye West Is Reckless on Social Media Tour is chugging right along with no end in sight. This time, Ye responded to recent criticism DL Hughley sent his way by threatening the Kings Of Comedy comedian. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! https://twitter.com/GotDaScoop/status/1503012024707690500 In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Hughley likened Ye’s treatment of Kim Kardashian, at least in social media, to that of a stalker, or a domestic abuser if we’re keeping it a bean. Clearly, Ye wasn’t too happy about the comparison. Taking to his preferred method of communication, Instagram, Ye posted the old clip of DL Hughley fainting on stage and added some vitriol to the caption (which also included a stray shot at Charlamagne Tha God. “We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public,” wrote Ye, adding, “I am the glitch DL God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous Now you just known as a broke pawn at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.'” But West wasn’t done there. He doubled down with another post, this time addressing his disdain for his daughter’s return to TikTok as well shots at Perez Hilton. But for DL Hughley he hurled a not so veiled threat. “Don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u,” wrote Yeezy. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://twitter.com/WORLDSTAR/status/1503004532967620613 He does know that lawyers can see these same messages, right? And right on schedule, Twitter is eating this drama up and weighing in. https://twitter.com/Akademiks/status/1503022490708230149 SEE: Kanye West Posts Divorce Poem To Instagram Following Kim Kardashian’s Restored Single Status SEE: D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Is “Stalking” Kim Kardashian, Twitter Debates HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading Kanye West Offers “Pawn” DL Hughley The Fade: “I Can Afford To Hurt U”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Family Informant Says Kanye West Plans To File For Full Custody Of The Kids, Claims Kim Is ‘Never Around’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com