Legendary Hillside Drama Teacher Retires

Melissa Wade talked with Wendell Tabb, the drama teacher for the historic Hillside High School in Durham for over 35years.

After over 100 plays, Mr. Tabb is retiring from teaching.  He has taken Hillside’s drama department as well as the community to great heights when it comes to plays, performances and more…Many of his students have pursued careers in the arts, some landing roles in network series or major film productions.

Mr. Tabb is a North Carolina Central University graduate .  Tabb’s retirement date is June 1.

Features of “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters”  and the drama department’s first Cinematic production ” Why Mosquitoes Buzz” will show Thursday-Sunday will as one of the final show under Tabb at the school.

For tickets, click HERE.

source:  ABC11.com

 

Close