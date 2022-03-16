Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

“Gary’s Tea” has a handful of news to report on today, including a possible blooming relationship between Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz, the rumored ending of Mimi Faust and Ty Young’s relationship plus an unfortunate update in relation to Jussie Smollett’s prison stint in Cook County Jail.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although Khloe and Trey were seen “canoodling” at a recent party at Los Angeles hotspot The Nice Guy, we’ll wait a little bit longer before officially calling them the next big celeb couple. In terms of Mimi and Ty, let’s just pray they can work things out and make it down the aisle in the near future. Regardless of how you feel about Jussie’s hate crime hoax, continue to pray for both his sanity and well-being behind bars now that his family is saying he’s at risk of being harmed.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the gossip in “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Is Khloe Kardashian Moving On & Now Dating Trey Songz?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Omarosa Ordered To Pay Bigly After Losing DOJ…

 8 hours ago
03.16.22

KeKe Palmer Channeled The Strength Of Her Ancestors…

 15 hours ago
03.16.22

Morehouse Alum Schools Ralph Lauren On The Cultural…

 18 hours ago
03.16.22

XEROX CEO Ursula Burns Says Working Moms Should…

 19 hours ago
03.16.22

Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To…

 2 days ago
03.14.22

Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses…

 3 days ago
03.13.22

Clarence Thomas Sounds Like A Fox Pundit Railing…

 4 days ago
03.12.22

Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight

 5 days ago
03.12.22

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Deshaun Watson For…

 5 days ago
03.11.22

Black Don’t Crack: Jennifer Hudson Knows The Secret…

 5 days ago
03.11.22
Close