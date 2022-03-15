Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: D.L. Hughley Called Up Kanye West & Here’s What Happened…[WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In a follow-up to the ongoing war between D.L. Hughley and Kanye West, today in “Gary’s Tea” focuses on the actual conversation they had over the phone recently that’s guaranteed to make you laugh.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We’ll let you watch below to hear what the comedic legend had to say about his talk with Kanye — D.L.’s hilarious joke about Ye’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer boots” is reason enough to give it a listen! — but it appears their beef may have been squashed for now. In similar news, there’s also a rumor going around that his ex Kim Kardashian may be disappointed in current boyfriend Pete Davidson for egging on Kanye in a text exchange that went viral recently, so much so that even that relationship is rumored to be coming to an end.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full scoop below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: D.L. Hughley Called Up Kanye West & Here’s What Happened…[WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To…

 1 day ago
03.14.22

Naomi Osaka Chokes Back Tears As She Addresses…

 2 days ago
03.13.22

Clarence Thomas Sounds Like A Fox Pundit Railing…

 3 days ago
03.12.22

Report: Traci Braxton Passes Away After Cancer Fight

 3 days ago
03.12.22

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Deshaun Watson For…

 4 days ago
03.11.22

Black Don’t Crack: Jennifer Hudson Knows The Secret…

 4 days ago
03.11.22

Jussie Smollett Sentenced To 5 Months In Jail,…

 5 days ago
03.11.22

Page Turner Talks HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip,’ Black…

 5 days ago
03.10.22

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio’s History Of Ls

 5 days ago
03.10.22

Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower…

 5 days ago
03.10.22
Close