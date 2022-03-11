Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Speaks On Jussie Smollett + Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]

Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett received his sentencing for his “hate crime” that took place in 2019.  He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine for making false reports to the police.  Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot made a statement about Smollett saying that making false claims and allegations will not be tolerated.

Also, Gary talks about the rumors of The Real being canceled.

If there's one thing Twitter is going to give you, it's their opinion and Twitter is not holding back on their comments for Jussie Smollett. In the ongoing trial, of Jussie Smollett, A jury has found the 39-year-old actor, Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges stemming from his claim of being attacked in January 2019. Almost 3 years ago, the former Empire actor first claimed he was been attacked near his Chicago apartment by two men with seemingly racist intent. In 2019, he claimed that two men attacked him due to his skin color and sexual orientation. In most cases, Twitter would give their sympathies or outrage cries, but because Jussie Smollett bought this all on himself, nothing can save him from Twitter.

Gary’s Tea: Chicago’s Mayor, Lori Lightfoot Speaks On Jussie Smollett + Is The Real Being Cancelled? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

