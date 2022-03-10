LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Real Housewives of Atlanta is on its way to returning and the girls are fighting! Kandi gave an inside scoop on the season and it sounds entertaining yet stressful for the cast members. With the departure of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton finally gets her peach after being a friend of the show for so long. The singer says that she and Hampton threw a couple of low blows this season.

Zoë Kravitz is speaking out saying that the color of her skin and the word “urban” kept her from auditioning for a Batman movie earlier. “I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” Kravitz explained. “Being a woman of color and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”

Speaking of women, Nicki Minaj opens up about the reason she got butt shots back in the day. She shares the story is because Lil’ Wayne’s influence caused her to make the alterations.

Gary digs deeper into these stories in the tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Nicki Minaj Shares Why She Got Butt Shots + Kandi & Marlo Get Heated On Latest Season Of RHOA was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com