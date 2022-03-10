Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Power’s Force Renewed For Season 2 + Chris Brown’s Sexual Assault Accuser Loses Her Lawyers

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like since Chris Brown decided to drop those receipts about Jane Doe, she lost her lawyers.  The R&B singer dropped text messages and voice notes from the accuser who claims Brown raped her in 2020, which the lawyers did not know about.  Someone else that’s being canceled is Nick Cannon’s Talk Show and Jennifer Hudson’s talk show is scheduled to take over the slot.

Da Brat dives into these stories and more.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions)

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

19 photos Launch gallery

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3673864" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty[/caption] Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby! Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019. It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche. Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown: RELATED: Chris Brown is Allegedly Expecting Third Child RELATED: Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos] RELATED: Happy Birthday Royalty! The Most Adorable Photos Of Chris Brown’s Baby Girl!

Hot Spot: Power’s Force Renewed For Season 2 + Chris Brown’s Sexual Assault Accuser Loses Her Lawyers  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest

Page Turner Talks HGTV’s ‘Fix My Flip,’ Black…

 5 hours ago
03.10.22

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio’s History Of Ls

 6 hours ago
03.10.22

Bethune Cookman Senior Angel Edwards’ Quest To Empower…

 10 hours ago
03.10.22

North Carolina A&T Senior Aigné Taylor Is Leading…

 13 hours ago
03.10.22

Police Brutality Lawsuit Against City Of Denver Goes…

 3 days ago
03.07.22

‘Finding Tamika’: Erika Alexander Narrates New Audible Series…

 3 days ago
03.07.22

Historic Statue Of Mary McLeod Bethune To Be…

 3 days ago
03.08.22

Snoop Dogg Does Not Own ‘The Chronic’ Masters…

 3 days ago
03.08.22

Length Check: Savannah James Shows Off Her Daughter…

 3 days ago
03.07.22

Sherri Shepherd Speaks On Her Gratefulness To Wendy…

 4 days ago
03.07.22
Close