Gary’s Tea: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Suing Her, Says That She Lied In Her Tell-All Oprah Interview

After Robert Griffin III said he would come forward about his experiences with sexual harassment and “medical mismanagement” during his time with the Commanders franchise, he announced he is no longer releasing the book. Surviving Washington was set to discuss all of the dysfunction within the Washington Commanders organization but according to his representative and the book’s publisher, it has been scrapped.

In other news, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha is telling all her business. Meghan Markle is being sued because she allegedly made “false” statements in the interview she and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey in 2021. She’s claiming that the Duchess of Sussex lied about her life, knowing her half-sister, and paying her way through school. She’s suing for defamation “based on demonstrably false and malicious statements.” Gary has the tea on these stories and more.

