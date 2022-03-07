Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Meghan Markle's Sister Is Suing Her, Says That She Lied In Her Tell-All Oprah Interview

After Robert Griffin III said he would come forward about his experiences with sexual harassment and “medical mismanagement” during his time with the Commanders franchise, he announced he is no longer releasing the book. Surviving Washington was set to discuss all of the dysfunction within the Washington Commanders organization but according to his representative and the book’s publisher, it has been scrapped.

In other news, Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha is telling all her business. Meghan Markle is being sued because she allegedly made “false” statements in the interview she and Prince Harry gave to Oprah Winfrey in 2021.  She’s claiming that the Duchess of Sussex lied about her life, knowing her half-sister, and paying her way through school. She’s suing for defamation “based on demonstrably false and malicious statements.” Gary has the tea on these stories and more.

[caption id="attachment_3308942" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: STEVE PARSONS/ Ben Stansall – PA Images/ DOMINIC LIPINSKI / Getty[/caption] Meghan Markle has impeccable style. It’s simple, elegant and at times flamboyant — the perfect personification of who she is on the inside, fabulous and composed. Since the onset of her relationship with Prince Harry, which first made headlines back in 2016, Markle has displayed effortless grace and reserved glam as navigated the royal kingdom and behind-the-scenes drama recently exposed in a tell-all interview with Oprah. Markle sat down with the media titan to discuss her and Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family. Like other notable royal moments, Markle stayed true to her sartorial style and donned a $4,700 Armani dress with lotus flower embroidery detail that is symbolic of Markle’s newfound freedom from the horrors she faced at the hands of the British establishment. As reported by Town & Country, the lotus flower represents “purity, enlightenment, self-regeneration and rebirth.” The Duchess Of Sussex puts detail into everything she wears. From her trendsetting Wedding dress to presidential dinners, she always wears her heart on her sleeve. Get into her most iconic dresses, below: SEE ALSO: What's Trending!? Our Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah [WATCH]   HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Suing Her, Says That She Lied In Her Tell-All Oprah Interview  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

