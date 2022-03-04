Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s Estate Saying He Can No Longer Work As ‘Morris Day & the Time’

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

On today’s “Gary’s Tea,” veteran musician Morris Day has revealed a shocking legal war he’s currently in with the estate of late pop icon Prince over the use of his longtime musical moniker “Morris Day & The Time.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Also making headlines, Serena Williams opened up recently about sharing her finances with equally successful husband Alexis Ohanian. Both stories opened up some interesting debates in the studio, including whether Morris Day should change his name or fight for his right to “The Time,” in addition to if it makes sense to have joined or split financial accounts when it comes to getting married.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the gossip while it’s hot with “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Gary’s Tea: Morris Day Speaks Out About Prince’s Estate Saying He Can No Longer Work As ‘Morris Day & the Time’  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

5 Books Written By Black Authors That Are…

 13 hours ago
03.04.22

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Will Debut On Daytime…

 1 day ago
03.03.22

Deyjah Harris Takes To Instagram To Open Up…

 2 days ago
03.02.22

Black Futures Lab Launches ‘Black Census Project 2022’…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Lauren London’s Powerful Words On Surrendering Control Go…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

African Students Struggling To Flee Ukraine Spotlights Racial…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Kerry Washington Is Radiant In A Yellow Couture…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Ten Years After Trayvon Martin’s Killing, Stand Your…

 6 days ago
02.26.22

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 1 week ago
02.25.22
Close