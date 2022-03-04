Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On How To Jump On Your 2022 Redo [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Are you already rethinking your New Year’s resolutions?!

Maria More comes through with a special “Mind, Body, Business” report to give you some helpful tips on how to “redo” your 2022.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Whether it’s reworking the health kick, like eating healthy or trying stress therapy through music, or even breaking your workout times into shorter segments, Maria makes sure to give you all the need-to-know-info on how to make this year your best one yet.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Treat yourself to some “Mind, Body, Business” with Maria More below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Mind, Body, Business: Maria More Gives Tips On How To Jump On Your 2022 Redo [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

5 Books Written By Black Authors That Are…

 13 hours ago
03.04.22

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Will Debut On Daytime…

 1 day ago
03.03.22

Deyjah Harris Takes To Instagram To Open Up…

 2 days ago
03.02.22

Black Futures Lab Launches ‘Black Census Project 2022’…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Lauren London’s Powerful Words On Surrendering Control Go…

 4 days ago
02.28.22

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

African Students Struggling To Flee Ukraine Spotlights Racial…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Kerry Washington Is Radiant In A Yellow Couture…

 5 days ago
02.28.22

Ten Years After Trayvon Martin’s Killing, Stand Your…

 6 days ago
02.26.22

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

 1 week ago
02.25.22
Close