Single Again! Kim Kardashian Officially Removes ‘West’ From Her Social Media

It looks like Kimmie is getting her groove back!

Just one day after she was declared legally single, Kim Kardashian has dropped her married name ‘West’ from her social media accounts and is going by her maiden name.

Kardashian said she really desired to be divorced privately but with Kanye West’s recent antics, she claimed that all of the publicity around their situation has caused “emotional distress.”

