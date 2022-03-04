5 Books Written By Black Authors That Are A Must Read For National Reading Month

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

National Reading Month is in full swing! The annual month-long celebration takes place every March, empowering children of all ages to pick up their favorite books and read. Although it may seem small, reading is such a vital component of education and professional development for kids and teens, especially with the growing literacy crisis impacting students across America. According to the Reading Is Fundamental organization nearly “Twenty-five million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently,” with 34 percent of kindergartners lacking the resources needed to learn how to read. In 2019, the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) found that nearly 34 percent of fourth-grade students were ” below basic reading level.” Unfortunately, these disparities can follow children as they progress to high school or even college if not addressed.

The data can feel disparaging, but we need to continue to cultivate and teach our children the power of reading despite the glaring obstacle, and the process can be fun too. Try to find what sparks your child’s interest, whether they like diving into a fun fantasy book or exploring outer space with an intergalactic sci-fi novel. There’s so much to uncover about the world when opening up a book, and some, give children and teens a window into other parts of the world, or a chance to learn about different cultures and ways of life. Others pieces of literature might even allow children and young adults to see a bit of themselves too. In honor of National Reading Month, here are five books you and your kids should be reading this month, and these books just so happen to be written by Black authors too!

Keep Your Head Up

Earlier this week, Senator Corey Booker kicked off the start of National Reading Month by reading Aliya King Neil’s powerful children’s book “Keep Your Head Up.” The award-winning journalist’s book teaches little ones that it’s okay to have a bad day and gives a sweet reminder that even on the worst days, it’s important to keep your head up and be kind to yourself.

Tales of the Astonishing Black Spark

Charlie J. Eskew collides the fantasy of sci-fi with the critical issues impacting the world today in this action-packed superhero comic. Freshly fired from his terrible job, and watching the girl of his dreams move on to pursue her goals in another big city, Donald McDougal is at a pivotal crossroad in his life. Things quickly change for the young Ohio native when a lightning strike gives him superhuman powers. McDougal gains a wealth of confidence with his new ability but his superhero fame might come at a price, that he may or may not be able to afford. The story raises questions about race and privilege along with the challenges of navigating life as a Black male.

Becoming

Michelle Obama walks readers through her inspiring career journey from becoming a top attorney to the first African American First Lady. The Chicago native shares stories from her humble beginnings growing up in the Windy City and how all her core values gave her the strength and grit to create change in the highest office in the land. Mrs. Obama has made an adapted version of the book for young readers too!

All Boys Aren’t Blue

George M. Johnson’s bestselling young-adult memoir “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” weaves together a series of essays from queer Black men about the challenges of growing up throughout adulthood.

Stacey’s Extraordinary Words

Back in December, politician and voting rights activist Stacey Abrams published her first children’s book called “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words.” The touching story follows Stacey as she muscles up the courage to participate in a spelling bee. The young student grapples with mixed feelings of excitement and nervousness as she prepares for the big competition, but Stacey’s confidence plummets after she realizes a classroom bully named Jake might be her opponent. Stacey faces her fears despite the feeling of opposition. This book is catered to children ages 4 to 8.

SEE ALSO:

10 Books About The Black American Experience That Conservatives Want Banned

If You’re Just Discovering bell hooks, Here Are 7 Books She Wrote That Will Change Your Life

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 49 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 49 2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 2 of 49 3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 3 of 49 4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 4 of 49 5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 5 of 49 6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 6 of 49 7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 7 of 49 8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 8 of 49 9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 9 of 49 10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 10 of 49 11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 11 of 49 12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 12 of 49 13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 13 of 49 14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 14 of 49 15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 15 of 49 16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 16 of 49 17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 17 of 49 18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 18 of 49 19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 19 of 49 20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 20 of 49 21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 21 of 49 22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 22 of 49 23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 23 of 49 24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 24 of 49 25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 25 of 49 26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 26 of 49 27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 27 of 49 28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 28 of 49 29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 29 of 49 30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 30 of 49 31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 31 of 49 32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 32 of 49 33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 33 of 49 34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 34 of 49 35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 35 of 49 36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 36 of 49 37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 37 of 49 38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 38 of 49 39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 39 of 49 40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 40 of 49 41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 41 of 49 42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 42 of 49 43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 43 of 49 44. “Roots” by Alex Haley 44 of 49 45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 45 of 49 46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 46 of 49 47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 47 of 49 48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 48 of 49 49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 49 of 49 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read UPDATED: 1:00 a.m. ET, Sept. 6, 2021 -- National Read A Book Day, which falls on Monday, couldn't come at a better time. Not only is the start of the school year upon us, what with students loading their backpacks with books and other study materials. But it is also a time when there is no shortage of books addressing certain unavoidable topics like race that fuel conversations in the classroom and at home. MORE: 5 Books Addressing Race That Every Teen Should Read And while there are many ways to stay informed in the age of the internet, opening up a book and reading it is a true throwback that provides experiences that aren't always accessible online. All of which is why at NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth. MORE: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. MORE: Read A Book Day: 15 Acclaimed And Unapologetically Black Authors We tapped our brother and sister sites Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get their reading recommendations. Here are dozens of titles they said had an impact on them and that every Black youth should read.

5 Books Written By Black Authors That Are A Must Read For National Reading Month was originally published on newsone.com