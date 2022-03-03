‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Will Debut On Daytime TV This Fall

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Move over Sherri Shepherd, there’s a new talk show host coming to our television screens this fall.

Today, Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations announced The Jennifer Hudson Show will be coming to daytime TV later this year.

In a press release, the award-winning singer and actress shared her excitement about the news.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

It looks like the partnership is a match made in heaven.

“I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago,” said Darnell. “From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.” This is an exciting new venture for the 40-year-old mother of one. She is proof that you can dominate any industry, if you put your mind to it. With an Academy Award, 2 Grammys, a Daytime Emmy, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award under her belt, there’s no doubt she will need more room on her mantle after she debuts her show. What do you think? Are you looking forward to The Jennifer Hudson Show?

DON’T MISS…

Jennifer Hudson Poses For Instagram In Black And White Sergio Hudson Catsuit

Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle

Jennifer Hudson, H.E.R, And ‘Insecure’ Lead 2022 NAACP Image Award Nominations

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Will Debut On Daytime TV This Fall was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: