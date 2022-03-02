Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Deelishis & Raymond Santana Head For Divorce + Laverne Cox’s “Entanglement” Comment To Jada Pinkett Smith

You can always count on “Gary’s Tea” to deliver the latest in celebrity gossip, and today he’s got the drop on Vivica A. Fox’s feelings about the “tacky” comment Laverne Cox recently made to Jada Pinkett Smith in regards to her infamous entanglement, and the unfortunate pending divorce between Flavor Of Love 2 winner Deelishis & “Exonerated 5” member Raymond Santana.

While Fox vs. Cox shows us what can happen when you get a little too comfortable on the red carpet, the end of Deelishis and Santana’s marriage can be a valuable lesson on why you should get to know someone first before heading to the altar. If so, Deelishis probably would’ve found out sooner rather than later that her hubby was the narcissist she claims him to be.

Get your sip on with “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

 

