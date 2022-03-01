Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Accidentally Took A Flight To Ukraine Instead Of Utah! [WATCH]

Black Tony has a good reason why he’s not at work! So while Black Tony thought he was getting flewed out, he got flewed out to the wrong country! There’s no reason why he should’ve ended up in Ukraine in the midst of one of the biggest wars of our time.  What he THOUGHT was Utah, he ended up being in a whole different country where there’s a war going on outside.  Black Tony tells how it all happened below.

Black Tony Accidentally Took A Flight To Ukraine Instead Of Utah! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close