Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards

On this episode of Black Don't Crack, Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Sanaa's age through various stages of her long-spanning career.

Entertainment News
| 02.25.22
50th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sanaa Lathan is aging backwards. Can you believe the actress who brought us classic characters like Monica Wright in Love & Basketball, Sidney ‘Syd’ Shawin in Brown Sugar, Zora Banks in Disappearing Acts (and so many more) is 50-years-young, but doesn’t look a day over her most beloved character (a high school basketball star turned pro).

In 2018, Lathan shaved off her hair for the role of Violet in Netflix’s Nappily Ever After — bringing new life to her already youthful appearance. Since then, her tresses have grown back thicker and healthier than ever. And every now and then, the beloved actress treats us to a sun kissed selfie on social media.

Black Don’t Crack: Sanaa Lathan Is Aging Backwards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

