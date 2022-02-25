Local
Mask Mandates Ends Today For Wake County

Wake County’s indoor mask mandate will end today at 5pm.  This includes the towns and cities of: Raleigh, Garner, Morrisville, Knightdale, Zebulon and Rolesville .

Some that have already lifted the mask mandate, including Cary, Fuquay Varina, Apex, Holly Springs and Wake Forest.

This mandate applies to indoor, public buildings, however, individual businesses will be allowed to make their own decisions about requiring masks.

Cumberland County and those in the Fayetteville are lifted its mask mandates last weekend, while Durham County is expected to keep its guidelines in place until at least the end of March.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

Mask Mandates Ends Today For Wake County  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Close