LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Listen as Melissa talks to rising Gospel Artist, Otis Kemp about his latest single, ministry and more….

Get ready for South Florida’s Urban Gospel singer, songwriter and composer, Otis Kemp! His music is new, fresh, and uplifting the agenda of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Otis Kemp’s “The Reason” Is Melissa’s Pick Hit Of The Week was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: