Front Page News: Russia Invades Ukraine Starting Biggest War in Europe In Over 80 Years [WATCH]

Today’s “Front Page News” is highlighted by what many of you have already been seeing for most of today, which is the terrifying invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military.

Eva helps to put things into a bit of perspective, but for now we can only pray for those overseas experiencing what can only be described as a nightmare. Also making headlines are jury deliberations in the civil suit against officers convicted of killing George Floyd, updates in the trial for officers that shot and killed Breonna Taylor and the criminal case surrounding Donald Trump’s business dealings.

On the side of sports, Rock-T fills us in on new developments in NYC’s COVID vaccination requirements that could be beneficial for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets in addition to a new movie role for Tom Brady.

Stay informed by checking out “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Front Page News: Russia Invades Ukraine Starting Biggest War in Europe In Over 80 Years [WATCH]

