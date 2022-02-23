Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

With Da Brat still enjoying the honeymoon phase — congratulations to her and Judy again! — Maria More fills in once again to deliver today’s “Hot Spot” report.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In the latest roundup, we’ve got news on the millions that Kanye has already made off his new Stem Player streaming device, the millions Tasha K doesn’t have for Cardi B and the millions of The Weeknd’s fans that will be soon get to enjoy his new album documentary in partnership with Amazon Prime.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Hear more on those stories in today’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Kanye West Made $2 Million From His $200 Stem Player Streaming ‘Donda 2’ [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Louisville Organizer Keturah Herron Wins Kentucky Special Election

 18 hours ago
02.23.22

Vice President Of Student Life At The University…

 1 day ago
02.22.22

Columbia University Psychiatry Department Chair Jeffrey Lieberman Deletes…

 1 day ago
02.22.22
15 items

Unconfirmed Report Falsely Claims Queen Elizabeth II Has…

 1 day ago
02.23.22

LeBron James Confirms He’s Playing His Last NBA…

 2 days ago
02.22.22

White Man Wants School Board To Honor ‘Black…

 4 days ago
02.19.22

Brian Flores Takes New Position With Pittsburgh Steelers…

 4 days ago
02.19.22

Black Don’t Crack: Larenz Tate Is Comedian Courtney…

 5 days ago
02.18.22

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of…

 6 days ago
02.17.22

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The…

 6 days ago
02.17.22
Close