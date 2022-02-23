Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take Kandi's Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [WATCH]

You can definitely learn a lesson or two in today’s “Gary’s Tea,” which includes an unfortunate story involving actors Tommy Davidson and Jamie Foxx plus a rumor that could possibly see Jeannie Mai taking over for Kandi on The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Although former co-stars of the classic ’90s film Booty Call, Davidson says he and Foxx haven’t spoken in years due to their sour on-set working relationship. In the reality television world, word on the socials is that Kandi’s less-than-thrilling storyline on the last season of RHOA may have given execs the idea to put The Real daytime host in as a replacement now that she’s playing housewife to ATL-bred rapper Jeezy. Would you still tune in without the dungeon queen herself though?!

Get more on those stories below in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Gary’s Tea: Jeannie Mai Is Rumored To Take Kandi’s Peach On Real Housewives Of Atlanta [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close