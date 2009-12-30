CLOSE
National
New Obama Poll Is Not Surprising

Via: CNN.Com

African-Americans are extremely supportive of President Obama, but their enthusiasm appears to have dramatically dropped from earlier this year, according to a new national poll.

The CNN/Opinion Research Corp. survey, released Tuesday, also indicates that Obama’s presidency appears to have made blacks more optimistic about race relations, but less than one in five believe the new president has ushered in a new era of race relations in the country.

More than nine in 10 blacks questioned in the poll approve of the job Obama’s doing in the White House, far higher than 42 percent of whites who approve of his performance as president.

But when asked how they personally feel about Obama’s presidency, only 42 percent of black respondents say they’re thrilled, with nearly half of those questioned saying they are happy but not thrilled.

