Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Wants Mo’Nique To Apologize + Did Bob Saget Predict His Death?! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Da Brat closes out this week with another segment of the “Hot Spot,” including a report that confirms Tyler Perry and Mo’Nique are still beefing, another that questions whether or not the late Bob Saget predicted his own death, plus updates on Cardi B vs. Candace Owens, the end of Atlanta and Usher’s growing popularity in Las Vegas.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Mo’Nique confirmed in a recent interview with TS Madison that Tyler Perry still expects her to apologize for those public attacks on him and Oprah Winfrey that went viral years ago. An interview Bog Saget did three months before his death, where he jokes that he’ll be found dead in bed, now feels eerily similar to the real-life circumstances that resulted in his death last month. Cardi B claps back at Candace Owens for questioning her IQ, and the rap queen definitely made a good point in her response. Fans of Donald Glover’s TV show Atlanta will sadly have to say goodbye to the hit FX series as it officially will come to an end this fall. In better news though, Usher’s popular Las Vegas residency has just been renewed and will begin new shows starting this summer.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get into the “Hot Spot” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Tyler Perry Wants Mo’Nique To Apologize + Did Bob Saget Predict His Death?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Black Don’t Crack: Larenz Tate Is Comedian Courtney…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

The IOC Responds To Sha’Carri Richardson’s Claims Of…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Has Fired His Chicago Legal Team…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Twitter Clowned VERZUZ After Pay Subscription Model Introduced,…

 3 days ago
04.22.31
18 items

Azealia Banks Flames Up Kanye West’s Ex Julia…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

‘American Reckoning’: PBS Documentary Spotlights Unsolved 1967 Murder…

 3 days ago
07.27.31

Officials Offer $30K Reward For Info In 9-Year-Old…

 3 days ago
08.15.31

Former HBCU Roommates Reunite After 21 Years For…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Latinos For Trump Founder Gives Big Slave Patrol…

 3 days ago
07.12.31
Close