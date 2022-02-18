Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?! [WATCH]

We’re definitely looking for some answers in today’s segment of “Gary Tea,” including whether or not Wendy Williams is getting back with her cheating ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and just how messy can Todrick Hall get on this new season of Celebrity Big Brother?!

Following a new health update on Wendy Williams from the media maven herself, many began speculating if she and Kevin were starting to rekindle their relationship. While it’s not strange at all for exes to remain civil, especially when they share a child together, we can only hope she remembers that he just got engaged to his mistress a few months ago. Talk about messy!

Speaking of messy, YouTube star Todrick Hall is getting on everybody’s bad side with his behavior on Celebrity Big Brother, including those watching from outside the house like his friend Tamar Braxton. His recent comments about her being a “drag queen trapped in a woman’s body” definitely got back to his friend, who responded in a way that you might not expect.

Take a sip of “Gary’s Tea” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Gary's Tea: Is Wendy Williams Back With Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter?! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close