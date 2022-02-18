LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video CLOSE

My Pick Hit this week is “Jesus” by Yael Hilton, another awesome “local talent” that making moves to bigger things in music and in the ministry. Listen as I talk with Yael Hilton about her latest single and upcoming project.

Yael Hilton, Native of NC, has touched the lives of many people both young and old. Many have turned their lives over to Christ from listening to Yael’s songs and watching her videos on social media. Many testify to being healed, delivered, and set free through the anointing over her life. Yael has been singing since the age of four and later received the gift of salvation at the age of 14. She is the Minister of Music at the Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center. Her music ministry has afforded her great opportunities to travel across the United States spreading the good news of Jesus Christ. Yael is a graduate of North Central Theological Seminary in a degree in Theology with future goals to becoming a Christian Counselor. Yael is signed to Gospel record label, Light Records/MNRK Nashville. Yael has shared the platform with many. Set to release her next single, “Jesus” in February 2022, this is only the beginning! With Christ being her center, we know there are no limits.

Melisss’a Pick Hit Of The Week – Yael Hilton was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: