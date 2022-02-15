Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Dr. Dre Speaks On The Super Bowl Halftime Performance & Shares What Part Had To Be Changed

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We still can’t get over that epic Super Bowl Halftime Show!

For today’s “Hot Spot” report, Da Brat reflects on the game-changing performance now that Dr. Dre has revealed some behind-the-scenes information on how his production came to life.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

From what had to be removed to the much-talked-about move Eminem pulled that gained support on social media, Dre was very candid about how the pieces fell together to bring us what some are even arguing is the GOAT of halftime performances.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Let us know what you think, in addition to whether or not The Game was wrongly left off Dre’s West Coast lineup, by listening to the “Hot Spot” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Hot Spot: Dr. Dre Speaks On The Super Bowl Halftime Performance & Shares What Part Had To Be Changed  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Latinos For Trump Founder Gives Big Slave Patrol…

 8 hours ago
07.12.31

Simone Biles Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jonathan Owens:…

 11 hours ago
07.02.31

Racist Black History Month Project Forces Students To…

 12 hours ago
01.08.31

It Be Your Own People: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Public Health Group Launches ‘Harm Reduction Saves Lives’…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

Couples We Love: 5 Reasons Beauty Boss Supa…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out The Court Of Arbitration…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Superbowl LVI Style: Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar,…

 2 days ago
09.25.30

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here

 2 days ago
01.01.70

10 Black Couples We Love!

 2 days ago
11.11.30
Close