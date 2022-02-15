Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary Emergency! Gary With Da Tea’s Door Got Kicked In Last Night!! [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

We had to put a hold on gossip today after our very own Gary had the terrifying experience of getting his door kicked in!

Thankfully it’s not as bad as you think, but trust — you need to hear this story.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Waking him up out of his sleep, the banging caused a domino effect of events to occur next that included a gun with loose bullets, a false (?) smoke report and a real-life example of just how quick we can find ourselves in a “no-knock” situation like the one that caused Amir Locke’s murder.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Let Gary tell the real tea below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary Emergency! Gary With Da Tea’s Door Got Kicked In Last Night!! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Latinos For Trump Founder Gives Big Slave Patrol…

 9 hours ago
07.12.31

Simone Biles Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jonathan Owens:…

 11 hours ago
07.02.31

Racist Black History Month Project Forces Students To…

 13 hours ago
01.08.31

It Be Your Own People: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s…

 14 hours ago
01.01.70

Public Health Group Launches ‘Harm Reduction Saves Lives’…

 23 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

Couples We Love: 5 Reasons Beauty Boss Supa…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Sha’Carri Richardson Calls Out The Court Of Arbitration…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Superbowl LVI Style: Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar,…

 2 days ago
09.25.30

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here

 2 days ago
01.01.70

10 Black Couples We Love!

 2 days ago
11.11.30
Close