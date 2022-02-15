Woman Jumps Counter At Bank After Trying To Make A Fraudulent Withdrawal

Gwinnett County Police are looking for a woman who went berzerk on employees at Chase Bank after they wouldn’t allow her to make a whopping withdrawal.
The incident occurred at a Chase Bank location near Buford Drive on Jan. 25. Staff members told CBS 45, that the woman requested to make a hefty $13,564 withdrawal from what she claimed was her personal account, but when the teller asked her to provide her credit card, account number, and ID, they discovered that her information did not match what was reflected on the account. That’s when the woman became angry and jumped over the counter demanding for staffers to open the money drawer. The alarming incident was caught on camera by a bystander.
“You gone take my motherf****** money? You gone sit there and take my money!?” she says in the startling clip, right before jetting out of the bank. Police said the woman made off with $750.
“Even if you’re an employee that works at that bank I understand you want to help out the company that you work for but the best thing you can do is get away from that individual. That amount of money is not worth a life, and scissors, that can be a deadly weapon,” he warned.
Police are still looking for the woman, who has since been identified as 32-year-old Sarahdia Camell of Long Beach, California. The Neighborhood Talk posted the jarring video to their Instagram account, and of course, social media goers had all kinds of reactions to the shocking story.
One social media goer wrote:
“She wasn’t playing about her’s.”
Another person replied:
“if you go to jail, you not gonna be able to touch that money either sis.”
This whole situation is an entire mess!
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com
