Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Trailer Is Here

Nah as in "Hell yeah."

“What’s a bad miracle?,” asks Daniel Kaluuya’s character in the trailer for Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick, NOPE. Yeah, we’re still sold on this one.

Starting with some history of the first moving images being Black history, “Did you know that the very first assembly of photographs to create a motion picture was a two-second clip of a Black man on a horse?,” says Keek Palmer’s character—things soon and sure enough go left.

As in potential aliens, Keke Palmer representing all of us and a kid running for his life only to be jettisoned through the air. Again, we’re sold. NOPE, which also stars Steven Yeun, and is written and directed by Peele, is in theaters July 22, and we can’t wait.

Also, the trailer features the now Peele standard of a dope song, in this case young Stevie Wonders “Fingertips,” getting the chopped and screwed treatment, for sinister effect.

 

