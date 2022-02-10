Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending? Should Your Partner Have The Passcode To Your Phone? [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

In this day and age, phones are everything, but they could also get you caught up.  In What’s Trending, we’re asking if couples should share passcodes with one another.

It comes down to trust. Brat explains that she and Judy have each other’s passcode for safety reasons and surprises.  Rock-T shared that he would rather share his password than not because he wants to avoid issues.  On the other hand, Eva and Special K disagreed.

Should partners share their passcode?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending? Should Your Partner Have The Passcode To Your Phone? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome Their First…

 6 hours ago
07.26.28

Soulja Boy Drops His Own Sneaker Line, Soulja…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His…

 10 hours ago
04.03.28

40 Acres And A Mule: What Are Reparations…

 24 hours ago
01.01.70

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
5 items

GOP & Right-Wing News Outlets Falsely Claim President…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Years Of Hard Drinking Killed ‘Friday’ Star Anthony…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
8 items

8 Black Woman-Owned Skincare Brands To Shop For…

 1 day ago
11.01.27
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close