Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Danileigh dababy

Source: Danileigh dababy /

Following the incident that happened early this morning, DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills gives his take on what really happened in the altercation between he, DaBaby and DaBaby’s security.

The ugly fight took place early Thursday morning at London On Da Tracks bowling alley party in Los Angeles. In the videos you can see an unfair tradeoff between Brandon Bills, DaBaby and his security as it was one against five.

DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Gets Into a Physical Fight [Video]

Brandon Bills says, “N*ggas wanna grab me by my hair… N*ggas didn’t catch no fair one …N*ggas came and jumped me once I slipped.”

Brandon said he came up to DaBaby like a man asking to talk one on one in front of DaBaby’s entire team.

DaniLeigh also took to her Instagram Stories to comment on the incident in disgust.

She said, “Lame as h*ll ! Running up on my brother on some slippery a** floors with 5/6 of ya boys while he’s by himself and not even touching him! Lame and soooo sad! I pray this stops now! BC this is my family! And I got a daughter to raise. Sad.

In the most latest post, Brandon Bills tells people to stop calling him and that he’s good. He said if it was a 1 on 1 fight, he would have beat them.

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His Team Jumped Him  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Eve And Husband Maximillion Cooper Welcome Their First…

 3 hours ago
07.26.28

Soulja Boy Drops His Own Sneaker Line, Soulja…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

DaniLeigh’s Brother, Brandon Bills, Says DaBaby and His…

 7 hours ago
04.03.28

40 Acres And A Mule: What Are Reparations…

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

Media Mogul Byron Allen To Prepare A Bid…

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
5 items

GOP & Right-Wing News Outlets Falsely Claim President…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Years Of Hard Drinking Killed ‘Friday’ Star Anthony…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
8 items

8 Black Woman-Owned Skincare Brands To Shop For…

 1 day ago
11.01.27
20 items

Meat Market: Nelly & Lil Fizz Have Videos…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Close