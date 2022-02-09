Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Katt Williams Opens Up About How Prostitutes Taught Him How To Respect Women [WATCH]

Today in “Gary’s Tea,” a descendant of Aretha Franklin wants justice for Jennifer Hudson’s snob at the Oscars, and comedian legend Kat Williams reminisces on an unforgettable run-in with prostitutes that change his perspective on women forever.

The Queen Of Soul’s niece said that Hudson, who portrayed Franklin in the well-received 2021 biopic, should’ve definite been in the running to be nominated. Do you agree with the fam or should the film’s other nominations simply be enough?

Williams on the other hand is giving a shoutout to the sex worker community with his viral story, and we got to believe that he gained a good portion of his street smarts in the process.

Get the full stores in “Gary’s Tea” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

