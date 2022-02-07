Entertainment News
Drake Unfollows Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Allegedly

Welp.

FIFA 14 Launch

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Apparently, Drake being happy for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky is a non-starter. Reportedly, the 6 God has unfollowed both ever since the happy couple announced they were expecting a child together.

The jokes, at Drake’s expense, started flowing shortly after Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with pictures of her strolling through Harlem hand in hand with Pretty Flacko hit the Internets

It’s no secret that Drake and Rihanna were once an item, and he’s dropped plenty of bars referencing her throughout his career. She was also the catalyst for the now-infamous brawl between Drake and Chris Rock at an NYC nightclub in 2012. Then in 2016, while at the MTV Video Music Awards and presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award he thought it would be a good time to tell the world he was in love with her. Drizzy was soon enough relegated to the friend zone—actually, more like the associate zone.

Was Drake ever really following them, though? But the Internet is keener on perpetuating the petty than actual facts.

As for Rihanna, she and A$AP Rocky are clearly living their best lives.

H/T Madame Noire

 

Drake Unfollows Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close