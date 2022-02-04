Pick Hit Of Week: LaSha Knox “Surrounded”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The song simply says “it may look like I’m surrounded, but I’m surrounded by You”… new and upcoming gospel artist LaSha Knox talks about her new single and working with “The James Fortune”…..

Lasha was Melissa Wade’s Pick Hit of the Week and she talks to Melissa about the single, her journey and more….

Lasha Knox’ journey began in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. There she served as the worship leader of Fresh Anointing Worship Center, founded by her father, Bishop Lesley Knox. Lasha later joined The 3D Church in Lithonia, Georgia leading worship weekly and managing the various entities of the Praise Team Another Dimension. She now serves as Worship leader & one of the Pastors at The 3D Church.



In 2019, Knox released her freshman single titled God of Miracles, produced by Grammy nominated Producer & Senior Pastor of The 3D Church, John Elmore III. This single embedded LaSha’s anointed vocal abilities with her unique sound & complex range.



This worship anthem releases breakthrough to all those that hear it each time it’s ministered. During the 2020 Covid-19 Global Pandemic, she began to hear from God about her heightened assignment & started to prepare for an international platform. Upon signing to Ark Records, she created a portfolio of multiple music & video projects that have yet to be revealed.



After capturing the attention of Award winning #1 Hitmaker & 2020 Stellar Award Hall of Fame Mr. Kerry Douglas of Black Smoke Music WorldWide, Lasha Knox was immediately signed to an exclusive distribution deal.



Pastor Lasha Knox continues to brand herself as a multidimensional Trailblazer as she cultivates her music and ministry. No matter where the trail leads her purpose is to uplift The Kingdom of God

