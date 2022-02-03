Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Speaks Out + Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb Stay [WATCH]

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Today on the “Hot Spot” includes both heartbreaking and heartwarming news, with Issa Rae and Airbnb teaming up to make her L.A. home into a weekend getaway for Valentine’s Day plus the mother of late Miss USA winner Cheslie Kryst speaking out on the depression that led to her daughter’s unfortunate suicide.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

April Simpkins wrote a touching note on Instagram in tribute to her daughter Cheslie, who she describes as her “very best friend” while also giving some insight into what the Black beauty queen was battling through internally. “Cheslie led both a public and a private life,” she wrote, also adding, “In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone – including me, her closest confidant – until very shortly before her death.” We continue to keep our prayers with the entire family and those who loved Cheslie Kryst.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get the full details on both stories below in the “Hot Spot” on Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

 

Hot Spot: Miss USA Cheslie Kryst’s Mother Speaks Out + Issa Rae Is Hosting An Airbnb Stay [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest

Overreaction Or Nah? ABC News Suspends Whoopi Goldberg…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Summer Walker’s New Hairstyle Should Not Raise Eyebrows…

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Jim Crow 2.0 Thrives Even As Black Republican…

 2 days ago
12.30.23

Florida Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly…

 2 days ago
07.07.23

Here Are 5 Of The Most Beautifully Written…

 2 days ago
01.01.70

After Being Called A ‘Liar’ Lowndes County Sheriff…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Why Poll Claiming Most Americans Don’t Want Biden…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Trump Supporter Who Claims America Is Under A…

 4 days ago
01.01.70

DNC Party Chair Jaime Harrison Says People Spreading…

 5 days ago
01.01.70

White GOP Senator Thinks Any Black Woman Biden…

 5 days ago
01.01.70
Close