Teddy Riley Accused Of Using “Rock Band” Guitar To Beat Daughters

Via: TMZ.Com

Teddy Riley — a singer from the R&B group Blackstreet — is accused of using a guitar from the video game Rock Band in a violent attack on his daughters.

Teddy’s 18-year-old daughter Taja Riley was granted a temporary restraining order against her dad — claiming 43-year-old Teddy abused her and her older sister by “stomping, punching and bashing them” in his L.A. home on December 23.

In the documents, filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Taja claims at one point Teddy, “lifted a Rock Band guitar and threatened to kill person(s) w/ it.”

