Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mary Mary To Perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Foxy 107.1-104.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
The Merge Awards

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Contemporary gospel wouldn’t be what it is today without the years of musical contributions from GRAMMY-winning sibling duo Mary Mary, consisting of Trecina Atkins-Campbell and our very own leading lady, Erica Campbell.

The world will soon be reminded of their God-given talents on the biggest night in sports entertainment as they’ll be performing a special rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing” during the highly-anticipated Super Bowl LVI.

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Erica hopped on social media herself to confirm the news (seen above), expressing great happiness to be joined by her sister on stage to sing the Black national anthem during Black History Month. “So excited to represent our hometown, INGLEWOOD, at #SBLVI with our performance of Lift Every Voice and Sing,” she wrote as a caption, following up by adding, “We’re honored to share this special moment with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles).” The latter collective, formed in 2007, provides more than 1,500 young musicians with free instruments, intensive music instruction and academic support while simultaneously teaching them the fundamentals of classical music.

This won’t be the first time that Mary Mary performs the iconic and important song within Black culture. Back in 2010, the duo recorded an amazing rendition alongside fellow gospel singer Smokie Norful on the compilation album A Dream Realized: A Gospel Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although it’s been over a decade since that project released, we’re certain the ladies can come together to give us yet another beautiful version of “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tune in to hear Mary Mary sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” live at Super Bowl LVI  alongside the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13. If it sounds anything like the version below, we’re in for a treat without a doubt:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Mary Mary To Perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest

Drake Unfollows Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Allegedly

 5 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Mary Mary To Perform “Lift Every Voice And…

 6 hours ago
05.08.23
11 items

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70

Dometi Pongo Talks Stars Exploring African Ancestry, Black…

 9 hours ago
11.30.26

After Early Release Of Ex-Chicago Cop Jason Van…

 3 days ago
05.06.25

Black Don’t Crack: Lance Gross’ Chocolate And Ageless…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Oprah Reveals The Full Cast Of ‘The Color…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
5 items

5 Times Tabitha Brown Gave Us A Natural…

 3 days ago
01.01.70

Cornel West Tells Kanye To “Get Off The…

 3 days ago
01.01.70
Close